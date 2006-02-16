BARCELONA (Reuters) - Mobile phone group Orange plans to launch SIM cards this year that can store up to 8,000 times the data stored on present day SIMs, potentially helping to transform a traditional phone into a multimedia player.The France Telecom unit said on Wednesday the 512-megabyte "MegaSIM" cards could store up to 130 songs, three movies or 80 games, compared with existing 64 kilobyte cards which could at best store a phone book and some text messages."The SIM will... remove the need for clumsy additional card slots that are required today to provide storage in multimedia handsets," the firm said in a statement.Orange, which plans to roll out these cards across Europe this year, said the MegaSIM was the result of a collaboration with M-systems, Oberthur Card Systems and LG Electronics