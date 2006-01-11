beginning asp.net 2.0
Just letting you know I bought the book beginning asp.net 2.0 and downloaded visual web developer 2005 express edition Its free for a year, that is after a year you don`t get any updates from microsoft. I also download the express version (free) SQL Server.
Now I have to find a cheap webhosting service that supports asp.net 2.0. Let me know if you one?
