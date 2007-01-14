Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. reinforces its technology leadership by unveiling the world's first 10 megapixel mobile phone (model: SCH-B600), and the world’s first 8GB Hard Disk embedded smartphone (model: SGH-i310) at CeBIT 2006.“Samsung's development of the 10 megapixel camera phone, and a 8GB hard disk drive phone open a new world in telecommunication industry,” said Kitae Lee, President of Telecommunication Network Business of Samsung Electronics.“As consumers’ needs of mobile entertainment are growing rapidly, we are continuously introducing breakthroughs in mobile phones. Our i310, 8GB HDD smart phone will be the best match for business consumers who want a colossal of business functionalities as well as rich mobile entertainment contents. Furthermore, the SCH-B600, 10 megapixel cameraphone will satisfy mobile users who are seeking higher quality photography in his or her mobile. I would like to see our technological advances contribute to the future of this industry and improve the way of our future life style.”

Enjoy Maximum storage in Mobile

Samsung breaks the storage limit in mobile phones by introducing the world’s first mobile phone equipped with a 8GB hard disk drive (model: SGH-i310). With the large storage of 8GB, SGH-i310 will change the way people manage and use the mobile phone.



Samsung is the first to adopt a hard disk drive into mobile phones and has launched three models equipped with a hard disk drive; the world’s first 1.5GB HDD embedded phone (model: SPH-V5400), the world’s first 3GB HDD embedded phone (model: SCH-V7900) and the world’s first 3GB HDD Music smartphone (model: SGH-i300).



The i310 works as a perfect platform for users by combining a phone, a digital camera, and a MP3 player with its immense storage capacity. It enables users to carry around 2,000 songs (4MB/song) wherever they go.



The i310 comes with the latest version of Windows Mobile 5.0 for Smartphone which allows users to view files and easily carry their music library with them. This will sync the playlists, songs, and videos from your PC so that your experience is identical to the user’s personal computer. It also offers USB 2.0 and Plug & Play feature which allows the phone to be utilized as a removable hard disk. Businessmen and students can easily transfer files to / from their computers, as well as store and transfer files in any format conveniently.



The i310 has all the latest features including a 2 megapixel camera with flash, microSD slot, document viewer and TV output. Users can record video with the 2 megapixel camera in high quality resolution.



It also supports enhanced music function with Bluetooth® stereo (A2DP), digital power amp and dual speakers. Uses can download music conveniently from online music store from their personal computer or directly via air.



The i310 will be introduced in Europe during the second half of this year.

Combine Mobile Entertainment with Professionalism

Samsung reached another milestone in camera phones by introducing the world’s first 10 megapixel camera phone (model:SCH-B600). Samsung launched the world’s first 5 megapixel camera phone in October 2004; the world’s first 7 megapixel camera phone in July 2005; and introduced the world’s first 8 megapixel camera phone in November 2005.



Samsung’s B600 sets itself apart from its previous megapixel cameraphones by combining the mobile TV technology with the 10 megapixel camera.



The B600 offers the same level of picture-taking sophistication that a 10 megapixel digital camera offers and mobile TV capability in Satellite standard.



The camera function includes 3x optical zoom and 5x digital zoom. It also has auto focus and a flash unit that performs optimally for 10 megapixel photographs.



Also, the B600 comes fitted with a LED autofocus feature, the first time ever for a cameraphone. The B600's LED autofocus feature assists users to capture clear, crisp photos even in dark settings. Located next to the lens, the LED autofocus automatically determines the distance and utilizes the appropriate focus setting for optimal photo shooting.



It also has the “Anycall Band” feature, where each person using this phone can play a specific melody of instruments and arrange it together to create a song for downloading.



It also supports Bluetooth functions, through which users can listen to their MP3 files, enjoy DMB and communicate with other people wirelessly via Bluetooth headset.



The high color Reproduction TFT-LCD produces the highest possible display for its size. The photo-fine chromarich LCD can reproduce 16 million colors, virtually any color found in nature, earning it the “True Color” appellation. Moving pictures can be recorded in QVGA resolution at 15-30 frames per second. Users can watch live TV in crisp picture through Satellite DMB function.



It also supports external memory (MMCmicro) in addition to its internal memory. The mobile phone supports a TV-out function where users can connect their phones to view still or motion pictures.



The B600 comes with a design reminiscent of a real digital camera. The front is designed as a bar-type mobile phone, while the back side is used as the digital camera.



Other advanced functions in the B600 include an MP3 player, business card reader, and 128 polyphonic sounds.



The B600 will be introduced in Korea during the 2nd quarter of 2006.