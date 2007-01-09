What is an Etherchannel?
SW1#conf tEnter configuration commands, one per line. End with CNTL/Z
.SW1(config)#interface fast 0/11
SW1(config-if)#channel-group 1 mode onCreating a port-channel interface Port-channel 1
SW1(config-if)#interface fast 0/12
SW1(config-if)#channel-group 1 mode on
SW2#conf tEnter configuration commands, one per line. End with CNTL/Z.
SW2(config)#int fast 0/11
SW2(config-if)#channel-group 1 mode on
SW2(config-if)#int fast 0/12
SW2(config-if)#channel-group 1 mode on
An Etherchannel is simply a logical bundling of 2 - 8 physical connections between two Cisco switches.
