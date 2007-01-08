mad voip
Monday, January 08, 2007
Preperations
Did not do much studying on the course today, just finished a chapter I allready started. Reserved two cisco Lab for the weekend. Read some encouragements on
techexams
.
posted by Mousse at
1:09 PM
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
See links to this post
<$BlogBacklinkTitle$>
<$BlogBacklinkSnippet$>
posted by <$BlogBacklinkAuthor$> @ <$BlogBacklinkDateTime$>
Create a Link
<< Home
About Me
Name:
Mousse
View my complete profile
Previous Posts
Connected Vs Notconnected
Positive Acknowledgment and Retransmission (PAR)
C64
SAMSUNG INTRODUCES THE WORLD'S FIRSTS IN MOBILE
Flying Cat
Wireless VoIP-Disruptive To Who?
Open source players unite for patch testing
Sprint's pocket PC is smart, not showy
Microsoft, Intel partners to make 'Light' tablet P...
Samsung SH-B022A, SH-B026A Blu-ray burners
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home