3 March 2006, Source: Dow Jones International NewsMicrosoft Corp. (MSFT) and Intel Corp. (INTC) plan to announce next week that several industry partners will make small, light versions of a tablet personal computer, people close to the two companies said, The New York Times reported in its Friday editions.The machines will be tailored more for consumer entertainment than the larger tablet machines running Microsoft's Windows that were introduced in 2002. The new models - a category called ultramobile personal computers - will have smaller screens, seven or eight inches, and sell for $1,000 or less, depending on options, the paper reported.The machines will have the handwriting recognition software of the standard Windows tablet personal computers, and include wireless technology for browsing the Internet. But the new tablets will also have multimedia capabilities for playing music, movies and games in some models.The Times reports that those describing the features would not speak for attribution because the products have not been announced, nor would they name the three or four manufacturers that they said were involved.Intel will supply the chip technology for the ultramobile PC's, and they will run a version of Windows Tablet PC software. The models to be introduced this year are an initial step to what Microsoft and Intel hope will be a popular hybrid category of computer, the Times reports a consultant to Microsoft as saying.