Cable research industry working on new standard for VoIP enhancement : "CableLabs, the research arm of the U.S. cable television industry, is preparing an updated standard that would enable its members to enhance their current VoIP offerings with video telephony, TV-based instant messaging, and integration of VoIP service with wireless. This would be done via the forthcoming PacketCable 2.0 communications standard,an upgrade of the PacketCable 1.5 standard now in effect.

Considering that most cable companies are CableLabs members, the effect of the new 2.0 standard on VoIP and broadband services is likely to be huge. "

