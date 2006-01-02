Let Freedom Reign
AllPeers is a free extension which combines the strength of Firefox and the efficiency of BitTorrent to transform your favorite browser into a media sharing powerhouse.
Regain control! You decide which media files you want to share with whom and to maximise your privacy, communications are encrypted.
Forget about complicated setup or obscure user interfaces. If you know how to use Firefox you know how to use AllPeers.
