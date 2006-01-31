Tuesday, January 31, 2006

Google working on Linux distro

Google working on Linux distro: Google is preparing its own distribution of Linux for the desktop, in a possible bid to take on Microsoft in its core business - desktop software.
A version of the increasingly popular Ubuntu desktop Linux distribution, based on Debian and the Gnome desktop, it is known internally as 'Goobuntu'.

