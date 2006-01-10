Apple iPod Radio Remote adds FM to iPods
We've been waiting just about forever for Apple to add an FM receiver to the iPod, and the company's competitors have had no trouble exploiting that lack; it's almost impossible to find a digital audio player from another company that doesn't have an FM tuner. Now Apple has thrown in the towel and added an FM receiver of their own to the iPod — sort of. The new iPod Radio Remote has a built-in FM receiver, something that's been available for some time on third-party products like Griffin's iFM. Of course, now that Apple's doing it themselves, the vendors can just throw in the towel. The iPod Radio Remote supports the nano and iPod with video, and is powered by the iPod. Stations can be saved as favorites, and the radio supports the Radio Data System for display of song or station information. Of course third-party vendors may still find an audience for their products given that Apple's offering only works with the most recent iPod models, and doesn't include a voice recorder or some of the other bells and whistles available on some aftermarket products.
Not impressed with this accessory. Firstly, a radio? Surely the iPod is like having your own personal radio station. Secondly, FM and not DAB? Only available in white, too. What about all the people with black nanos.
This MacWorld announcement was overhyped.
I think this will be a great accessory. Sometimes I just want to listen to local radio or news. Too bad it won't pick up AM stations. Then you could listen to the ball game on your Ipod.
