Skype updated to fix DEP Warning bug

Skype updated to fix DEP Warning bug: " Skype has added a fix for the Data Prevention warning I wrote about in a Monday, January 16 post I entitled Alert: Skype 2.0 triggers Data Execution Prevention Warning.As documented in the screen grab at the top of this post, the fix is the leading repair included in the new Skype 2.0.0.73 for Windows. Download it here.

