Samsung SH-B022A, SH-B026A Blu-ray burners
Samsung SH-B022A, SH-B026A Blu-ray burners: "Filed under: HDTV, Peripherals, Storage Previously displayed only under glass, or doled out for review to the privileged few, Samsung has begun showing off some of the company's first Blu-ray burners, which are expected to hit retail shelves in April. Heading the pack is the SH-B022A, an internal drive that supports both 25GB single-layer Blue-ray discs and 50GB double-layer discs with 2x write-speeds (so, yeah, you should go grab a meal if you're burning a 50GB BD). The drive also supports DVD burning at 12x and CD burning at 40x. An external version, the SE-B026A, has similar features along with a swanky case. Pricing hasn't been announced, but earlier word was that the drives would go for about $500. "
