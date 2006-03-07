At first glance, Sprint Nextel's PPC-6700 looks like a run-of-the-mill phone/PDA combo, but turn it sideways and slide the top up, and out pops a great QWERTY keyboard. It's a welcome relief if you've had it with the complicated, cramped keypads or hunt-and-peck on-screen keyboards that are standard on other smart phones.

While the PPC-6700 is not as sexy looking as the popular Treo, it's certainly less intimidating, with fewer buttons on the front to scare off tech-timid types. However, streamlined doesn't mean lacking in features.