CCNA TV
I have just made a reservation for a live Cisco tv broadcast:
You are currently registered to attend the CiscoTV Event:
CCNA TV: IP Addressing, Subnetting & VLSM
Event Date:
DAY : THURSDAY
DATE : FEBRUARY 01, 2007
TIME : 08:00 A.M. Pacific
This program is scheduled to last approx. 1:00 Hour
GMT-16:00 Hrs
CiscoTV broadcasts are delivered via streaming IP Video to your computer.
External Viewers Log-on to:
http://cisco.com/go/prepcenter
Internal Cisco Viewers:
http://cmn.cisco.com/ciscotv
Click the following link to test your video streaming up to = hour before the event:http://tools.cisco.com/cmn/jsp/index.jsp?id=35726
Visit our FAQs to view and plug-in and minimum system requirements:
http://www.cisco.com/go/prepcenter/faq/support
If you experience difficulty connecting, contact: 1-877-748-3352 (US/Canada) or 1-408-527-3352 (Int'l)
*Phone support is only available 30 minutes prior to, during and up to 30 minutes after the event.
Enjoy the show!
You are currently registered to attend the CiscoTV Event:
CCNA TV: IP Addressing, Subnetting & VLSM
Event Date:
DAY : THURSDAY
DATE : FEBRUARY 01, 2007
TIME : 08:00 A.M. Pacific
This program is scheduled to last approx. 1:00 Hour
GMT-16:00 Hrs
CiscoTV broadcasts are delivered via streaming IP Video to your computer.
External Viewers Log-on to:
http://cisco.com/go/prepcenter
Internal Cisco Viewers:
http://cmn.cisco.com/ciscotv
Click the following link to test your video streaming up to = hour before the event:http://tools.cisco.com/cmn/jsp/index.jsp?id=35726
Visit our FAQs to view and plug-in and minimum system requirements:
http://www.cisco.com/go/prepcenter/faq/support
If you experience difficulty connecting, contact: 1-877-748-3352 (US/Canada) or 1-408-527-3352 (Int'l)
*Phone support is only available 30 minutes prior to, during and up to 30 minutes after the event.
Enjoy the show!
9 Comments:
Hey, while searching for widgets for my blog, I stumbled upon www.widgetmate.com and wow! I found what I wanted. A cool news widget. My blog is now showing latest news with title, description and images. Took just few minutes to add. Awesome!
free service for you to meet by telephone with your customers, relatives or colleagues.
^_^
free conference call
Sorry to post this here, I couldn't find a contact e-mail for you.
My name is Jared I'm with VoipReview.org. We'd like to give you $50 to link to our VOIP pages. Please give me a call back at (800) 450-7805x106 or e-mail me at jaredg@bizx.info to get a hold of me.
Thanks very much!
-Jared
Barrister Global Services Scams
Nice blogging, My review is very good example.
Lindsay Rosenwald http://www.lindsayrosenwald.info/ Dr. Lindsay Rosenwald is one of the re-known venture capitalists and the hedge fund managers in the world.
Nice Blogging,
UTAH : Utah Web Design http://www.adaptivitypro.com/utah-web-design/
Very good blogging,
Utah SEO http://www.adaptivitypro.com/utah-web-design/
Buck Reed Achievements and his vision and success http://www.buckreed.org/buckreedvision.html
Advertising Rates madvoip.blogspot.com
Hi,
I was wondering how much you would charge to advertise on your site. I am looking to place a small text based add. If the price is affordable I may buy more than one over time. I usually ask for one line with just a few words. I prefer them at the top, middle, or bottom of the main content area of the site. However, I am sure we can work out placement.
Please let me know how much would you charge to place a link ad on your site? If you are interested let me know the price and if you prefer PayPal or any other mode of payment?
--
Thanks & Regards
Robert Showerman
Marketing Manager
Robertshowerman2011@gmail.com
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home