Sunday, January 14, 2007

CCNA TV

I have just made a reservation for a live Cisco tv broadcast:

You are currently registered to attend the CiscoTV Event:
CCNA TV: IP Addressing, Subnetting & VLSM

Event Date:
DAY : THURSDAY
DATE : FEBRUARY 01, 2007
TIME : 08:00 A.M. Pacific


This program is scheduled to last approx. 1:00 Hour

GMT-16:00 Hrs

CiscoTV broadcasts are delivered via streaming IP Video to your computer.

External Viewers Log-on to:
http://cisco.com/go/prepcenter

Internal Cisco Viewers:
http://cmn.cisco.com/ciscotv

Click the following link to test your video streaming up to = hour before the event:http://tools.cisco.com/cmn/jsp/index.jsp?id=35726

Visit our FAQs to view and plug-in and minimum system requirements:
http://www.cisco.com/go/prepcenter/faq/support

If you experience difficulty connecting, contact: 1-877-748-3352 (US/Canada) or 1-408-527-3352 (Int'l)
*Phone support is only available 30 minutes prior to, during and up to 30 minutes after the event.

Enjoy the show!

posted by Mousse at 10:56 AM

